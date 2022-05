Cycling

'I'm in awe' – Robbie McEwen salutes Biniam Girmay after historic win at Giro d’Italia on Stage 10

Robbie McEwen says he is “in awe” of Biniam Girmay after his historic win at the Giro d’Italia. Girmay saw off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) for the biggest performance of his career on Tuesday. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:16, 41 minutes ago