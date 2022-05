Cycling

'I'm really happy' - Biniam Girmay: Eritrean rider thrilled to take part in first Grand Tour at Giro d'Italia

Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay is aiming to make history at the Giro d’Italia as he prepares to take part in his first Grand Tour at the age of 22. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:48, 06/05/2022 at 10:44