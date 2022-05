Cycling

‘I totally missed it’ - Lennard Kamna on final corner scare with Juan Pedro Lopez on Stage 4 at Giro d’Italia

Germany’s Lennard Kamna swooped to glory in Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia on Mount Etna as fellow escapee Juan Pedro Lopez of Spain took consolation in the pink jersey. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:05, 6 hours ago