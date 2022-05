Cycling

'I wanted to take one home' - Alessandro Covi on wanting to win a stage after missing out last year

Hear from Stage 20 winner at the 2022 Giro d'Italia as Alessandro Covi talks about deciding when to attack and wanting to win a stage after missing out on one in the 2021 edition of the race. Stream the 2022 Giro d'Italia and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:47, an hour ago