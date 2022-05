Cycling

‘Ineos are vulnerable’ – Richard Carapaz should be worried about Bora-hansgrohe at Giro d’Italia, says Blythe

Ineos Grenadiers are “vulnerable” and there to be shot at in the final week of the Giro d’Italia, according to Adam Blythe on the Breakaway. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:08, an hour ago