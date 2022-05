Cycling

Ineos Grenadiers will be 'asking questions' after being decimated by Bora at Giro d’Italia

Bora-hansgrohe lit up the GC race on Stage 14 as their man Jai Hindley moved within seven seconds of the pink jersey. Although Richard Carapaz and Ineos are the new owners of that jersey, Dan Lloyd suggests there could still be an inquest into how they allowed him to be isolated so quickly. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:01, an hour ago