Cycling

'It's the last thing I want' - Mark Cavendish opens up on rivalry fears with Jakobsen

Mark Cavendish was the first guest on our new podcast, The Breakdown, and spoke candidly with hosts Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford about the dynamic inside his team with fellow sprinter Fabio Jakobsen. Cavendish has been confirmed for the Giro but the Tour de France is an open question. The Breakdown is a new podcast from Eurosport and you can get new episodes on Tuesdays.

00:01:38, an hour ago