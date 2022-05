Cycling

'It was a bonus if we could sprint' - Mark Cavendish on Stage 5 disappointment

Mark Cavendish said he was "proud" of his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team-mates after their forlorn chase on Stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia.

