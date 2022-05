Cycling

‘It was an incredible day’ – Mark Cavendish reflects on 2013 win in Napoli at Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish reflects on his brilliant win on the opening day of the 2013 Giro d’Italia which saw him secure the leader’s pink jersey. The Manx Missile, who boasts 16 wins at the Giro across an illustrious career, was speaking ahead of Stage 8 of the current edition – admitting that this stage was not one for him. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:18, an hour ago