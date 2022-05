Cycling

‘It was not a fair sprint’ – Mauro Schmid after calamitous end saw him finish as ‘first loser’

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) won Stage 19. Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) took second and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) third. However, Schmid said it was not a fair sprint after Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Andrea Vendrame (G2R Citroen Team) overcooked the last corner to hurtle into the barriers.

00:01:44, an hour ago