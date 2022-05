Cycling

‘It wasn’t even in my plan to be in the break!’ – Tom Dumoulin after setting up Koen Bouwman for maiden Grand Tour win

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo–Visma) says it was not his plan to be in the breakaway on a pulsating Stage 7 of the Giro. However, the 2017 Giro winner said that he was delighted to play a part in Koen Bouwman's win.

00:01:01, an hour ago