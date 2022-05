Cycling

‘It’s a tiring race’ – Richard Carapaz after surviving first day in pink at Giro d’Italia

Richard Carapaz maintained his seven-second lead over Jai Hindley in the general classification ahead of the final rest day.

00:01:12, an hour ago