A glorious summit showdown on the infamous Blockhaus saw Australia’s Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) edge Frenchman Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on a day of high drama on the Giro d’Italia.

Hindley, who famously lost the maglia rosa to Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart on the final day of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, confirmed his return to form after taking the win from going long in the uphill finale and leading out from the front.

Overnight leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) fought back from a minor crash on the final ascent to limit his losses and hold onto the pink jersey by just 12 seconds over Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) entering the second of three rest days.

The new-look general classification has the top five riders separated by just 20 seconds with Bardet, Carapaz and Hindley moving up the standings behind Lopez and Almeida. But there’s no place in the GC picture for Britain’s Simon Yates after the BikeExchange-Jayco leader cracked early on the final climb on his way to shipping a whopping 11 minutes on his rivals.

A solid fourth place for Spain’s Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) puts the Basque climber right in the mix in seventh place at 29 seconds while veterans Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all finished in the top 10 on the toughest GC test so far of the 105th edition of La Corsa Rosa.

Dropped after coming to a standstill following a touch of wheels with eight kilometres of the final climb remaining, Lopez never gave up and rallied to 15th place over the line at 1:46 to ensure he will start the second week of the race in the coveted maglia rosa.

‘Oh my word!’ – Yates' GC hopes at Giro unravel on Blockhaus

