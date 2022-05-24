Cycling

Jan Hirt ends wait for Grand Tour win, Jai Hindley pips Richard Carapaz to bonus seconds on Stage 16 at Giro d’Italia

A dramatic day in the mountains finished with Jan Hirt taking the biggest win of his career and Jai Hindley clawing back time in the battle for the maglia rosa. Hindley pipped race leader Richard Carapaz for bonus seconds in a rare photo finish at altitude, while Mikel Landa looked lively, and Joao Almeida and Vincenzo Nibali leaked a little time on the GC leaders.

00:03:01, 22 minutes ago