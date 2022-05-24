Runner-up the last time the Giro d’Italia tackled the mythical Mortirolo in 2019, Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) went one better three years later with victory in Aprica after holding off a late charge from fellow escapee Thymen Arensman (Team DSM).

Czech climber Hirt and Dutch youngster Arensman were the last two riders from a large 24-man break that held off the charge from the GC favourites, who were led home by Australia’s Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) after a thrilling sprint for third place against the maglia rosa, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Ad

Hindley pipped the 2019 champion from Ecuador for the final bonus seconds over the line to cut Carapaz’s lead to just three seconds in the standings while Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) battled to defend his place on the podium after a late acceleration by fourth-place Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) lit the torch paper in the select group of favourites inside the final 10km of the 202km stage from Salo.

Giro d'Italia 'No point in attacking' – Final climb was too easy, suggest Hindley and Lloyd YESTERDAY AT 21:23

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan) traded places with fellow Italian veteran Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) after his trademark attack on the descent of the Mortirolo resulted in his countryman hitting the deck. Pozzovivo fought back for twelfth place on the stage, one place behind Spain’s Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), who also hit the deck on the final climb following a touch of wheels with teammate Landa.

More to follow.

‘He’s down’ – Bilbao crashes into team-mate Landa, fans have to give him push start

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia Yates and Carapaz involved in 'clumsy' crash and big pile-up 22/05/2022 AT 12:27