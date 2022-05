Cycling

‘Just get them out of the way’ – The fine lines of leading out a team-mate

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) won Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia. However, that came after some hustling and bustling towards the end of the 150km ride. And in the latest episode of The Breakaway, Orla Chennaoui, Robbie McEwen, Dan Lloyd and Adam Blythe discussed the mechanics of leading out a sprinter, with Blythe giving some particular insight.

00:00:47, 37 minutes ago