Cycling

‘Just roll with the bunch!’ – Robbie McEwen on benefits of Tom Dumoulin’s new role

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo–Visma) has fallen out of general classification contention at the Giro d’Italia. Robbie McEwen said on the Breakaway that that might be a good thing as it could allow the Dutchman to freestyle his way through the race. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:16, 3 hours ago