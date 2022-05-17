Cycling

'Last person I would expect that from!' – Tom Dumoulin pretends to chuck bottle at Juan Pedro Lopez at Giro d’Italia

Tom Dumoulin made light of Juan Pedro Lopez’s now infamous bottle throw at the Giro d’Italia by mimicking it on Stage 10. Lopez apologised after launching a bottle at Sam Oomen – Dumoulin’s team-mate at Jumbo-Visma – in a tense finale on the Blockhaus on Stage 9. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:24, an hour ago