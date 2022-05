Cycling

'Mark Cavendish is here for the long haul' - Analysis of Brit's opening stage at Giro d'Italia 2022

'Mark Cavendish is here for the long haul' - The Breakaway team provide some expert analysis on the Brit's opening stage challenge at the Giro d'Italia 2022. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:00:50, Yesterday at 16:07