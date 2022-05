Cycling

‘Mark has got a bit of a face on!' – Bradley Wiggins delivers more unrivalled insight from the motorbike at Giro

Bradley Wiggins continued his triumphant return to the motorbike at the Giro d’Italia. The 2012 Tour de France winner poked fun at Alexandre Valverde (Movistar), got a laugh out of Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) and passed comment on the face of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team rider Mark Cavendish on his latest foray around the peloton.

00:01:45, 14 minutes ago