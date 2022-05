Cycling

‘Monstrous!’ – Arnaud Demare hails leadout after third win at 2022 Giro

A nail-biting finish to the short but eventful 150km Stage 13 from Sanremo to Cuneo saw a four-man break agonisingly swept up in the final kilometre as Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) showed his class and confidence with a third win in this Giro d’Italia.

00:01:59, an hour ago