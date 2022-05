Cycling

'More pressure on the sprinters' - Preview to Mark Cavendish v Caleb Ewan at Giro d'Italia 2022

"There is more pressure on the sprinters" - The Breakaway team preview the intriguing Mark Cavendish v Caleb Ewan battle at the Giro d'Italia 2022. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:00:30, 06/05/2022 at 11:35