Cycling

‘Most ridiculous thing I've seen’ – Adam Blythe on team's bizarre tactics on Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia 2022

Adam Blythe has torn into the tactics of Bora–Hansgrohe on Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia. The German team have Jai Hindley in play on the general classification, with the Australian just three seconds shy of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in the race for the maglia rosa. But Bora’s tactics baffled Blythe.

00:01:37, an hour ago