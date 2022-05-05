Cycling

'My goal is to win' - Giulio Ciccone ready to step out of Vincenzo Nibali's shadow at Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone is in his fourth season with Trek-Sagafredo - and has extra responsibility following the departure of Italian great Vincenzo Nibali. The 27-year-old is targeting race victories at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in 2022. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch the latest episode of The Cycling Show on discovery+ now

00:03:49, Yesterday at 15:52