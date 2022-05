Cycling

‘No one can write him off!’ – Blythe on Mark Cavendish Tour de France participation

Adam Blythe says Mark Cavendish needs to get on that start line of the Tour de France to as he seeks to seal a 35th Tour de France stage win. Should Cavendish move past Eddie Merckx as the outright winner of the most Tour stages, Blythe adds it would be a record he can’t see surpassed for 100 years.

00:01:05, an hour ago