Cycling

‘Not a great sign’ – Bradley Wiggins concerned as Juan Pedro Lopez sits back at Giro d’Italia

Bradley Wiggins made a triumphant return to the motorbike at the Giro d’Italia, with the 2012 Tour de France champion immediately digging into the troubles of overall leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo). Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:15, 19 minutes ago