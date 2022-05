Cycling

‘Not much more to elaborate on!’ – Mark Cavendish unsure whether Stage 13 of Giro will culminate in a sprint

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) is unsure whether Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia will finish in a sprint finish. If the Manx Missile wants to add to his 16 stage wins at the Giro, he will have to claw his way over the day’s only climb within touching distance of the main pack.

00:01:41, 15 minutes ago