Cycling

‘Not really’ – Simon Yates admits stage win not enough to ease Blockhaus pain at Giro d’Italia

Simon Yates arrived at the Giro d'Italia in terrific form but his GC hopes vanished on Stage 4 after picking up a knee injury in a crash, with the Brit almost 20 minutes adrift ahead of Saturday’s undulating and brutal run from Santena to Torino. Still, he claimed a thrilling win on Stage 14 to offer a telling reminder of his talents.

00:01:18, 8 minutes ago