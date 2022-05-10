Cycling

‘Not what you want’ – Motorbike crashes, then falls into packed peloton at Giro d'Italia in Sicily

Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) was among those fortunate to swerve serious injury after a motorbike diverged into the peloton after hitting something on the inside of the road. Around 30 riders were slowed by the crash, which happened with 160km remaining on Stage 4. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:55, 10 hours ago