Cycling

‘Oh dear!’ – Mathieu van der Poel forced to change bikes… and then chain falls off at Giro d’Italia

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) was forced to stop on Stage 10 at the Giro d’Italia after getting a piece of material caught in his bike – before he suffered an unfortunate moment trying to zip away on the replacement bike. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:52, 14 minutes ago