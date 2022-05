Cycling

'Oh my word!' – Andrea Vendrame crashes at last corner as Koen Bouwman wins dramatic Stage 19 at Giro d’Italia

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen Team) went hurtling off course after a messy sprint saw Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) emerge unscathed for the victory.

00:01:29, 17 minutes ago