Cycling

‘Oh my word!’ – Simon Yates' GC hopes at Giro d’Italia unravel on Blockhaus

Simon Yates was the best-placed of the GC favourites ahead of Stage 9 at the Giro d’Italia but saw his hopes unravel on the imposing Blockhaus. The BikeExchange-Jayco rider was distanced at the start of the climb with many of his key rivals for the maglia rosa able to keep with the pace driven by Ineos Grenadiers. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:55, 43 minutes ago