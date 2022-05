Cycling

‘Oh wow’ – Caleb Ewan dropped on Portella Mandrazzi climb on Giro d’Italia Stage 4

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was among the sprinters dropped on the only serious climb on Stage 5 at the Giro d’Italia. The Australian was unable to launch a rescue mission as his wait continued for a victory at the Italian Grand Tour. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:20, 9 hours ago