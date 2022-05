Cycling

‘Ohhh’ – Tom Dumoulin falls off pace on Mount Etna as Giro d’Italia hopes disintegrate

Tom Dumoulin's hopes of winning the Giro d'Italia again are already in tatters after he cracked on Mount Etna. "I'm just not feeling good, it's like that," admitted Dumoulin afterwards.

00:00:54, 7 hours ago