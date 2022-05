Cycling

'One of the best moments I've ever seen' - Dan Lloyd on Mathieu van der Poel's iconic salute of Biniam Girmay

As Biniam Girmay became the first Black African to win a Grand Tour stage, in the background Mathieu van der Poel created an instantly iconic image by giving his rival the thumbs up after losing the sprint showdown. It was a moment dubbed “one of the best I’ve seen” by Eurosport expert Dan Lloyd.

00:03:06, an hour ago