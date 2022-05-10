It looked rather ominous: just a few kilometres into the first summit finish of the Giro and Miguel Angel Lopez was already off the back of the peloton. The Colombian was in deep discussion with his Astana directeur sportif and alongside his compatriot and team-mate Harold Tejeda.

If Tejeda feared a long day in the service of his ailing team leader, then he was graciously spared that plight – albeit only to be redeployed as a crutch for the team’s Plan B (more on which later).

Ad

After a brief game of cat and mouse with the pursuing ambulance, Lopez clambered off his bike and called it a day . His team later said that an injury to his left hip was to blame. Less than two years after his opening time trial nightmare in Palermo, that’s a second Sicilian DNF for Lopez in his previous two Giri - confirmation of the island’s apparent kryptonite qualities towards the man one can now surely only ironically call ‘Superman’.

Giro d'Italia ‘Agreement? What agreement?!’ – Kamna’s claim of ‘secret’ deal on Etna dismissed 4 HOURS AGO

Since winning on the Col de la Loze in the 2020 Tour de France, Lopez has been more like a regular Clark Kent than his famous alter-ego: four DNFs in five, including that extraordinary meltdown which saw him sacked by Movistar and on the first plane back to Astana.

‘It’s sackable’ – What was Lopez thinking?

Where the 28-year-old goes from here is anyone’s guess – but it’s the last time yours truly picks Lopez for any fantasy cycling team. Until Lopez can sort himself out physically and psychologically there’s no way we’re going to see the same rider who made the top 10 in six consecutive Grand Tours between 2017 and 2020, picking up two podium finishes in the process.

As Lopez was climbing into his team car, another Lopez was climbing towards what may have been a fantastic maiden professional win. In his previous two Vuelta appearances, ‘Juanpe’ Lopez had not finished higher than 13th in a stage. It looked like he had a decent mathematical shot at improving on that run when he found himself in the day’s 13-man move.

Sure, Lilian Calmejane defied cramps and a mini crisis to bridge over and become the 14th man in the break – but the odds were still stacked in Lopez’s favour when the advantage peaked at over 11 minutes.

Ineos Grenadiers and Bahrain Victorious combined behind to bring the gap down to seven minutes on the exposed olive groves ahead of the final slog to the Rufugio Sapienza on the southern side of Mount Etna. But once the riders hit that final climb, and overnight leader Mathieu van der Poel wilfully dropped back, the race’s maglia rosa was up for grabs.

Not that the pink jersey was not on the mind of Lopez when he kicked clear of a group of six chasers in pursuit of lone leader Stefano Oldani. The 24-year-old from Andalusia was simply dreaming of a career-first win in his maiden Giro.

Lopez caught Oldani with 10km to go before leaving the Italian for dust. Behind, Germany’s Lennard Kamna kicked clear of the chasers in a bid to add a Giro stage to the Tour de France groove he notched back in 2020.

Given the German’s fizzing form and the relative ease with which he caught Lopez inside the final four kilometres, Lopez’s chances of glory looked slim. As the two drew level they seemed to share a few words. In the commentary box, the Eurosport team mused whether some kind of agreement had been made. Kamna certainly claimed their had been, saying in his post-race interview: “Let me say it like this – maybe we had a silent agreement.”

‘All change at the top!’ - Kamna wins Stage 4 as Lopez pulls on pink

Well, Lopez clearly didn’t get the memo. Not only was he oblivious to the fact that he was on course to pick up Spain’s first maglia rosa since Alberto Contador in 2015, he clearly rode the final kilometre as if he were a man hell-bent on winning.

How else do you explain his overcooking of the final bend – his overzealous drive to win seeing him clip his pedals, lock up his back wheel, and almost hit the deck in ignominious fashion. In any case, his mistake essentially rolled out the red carpet for Kamna, who could coast to victory – and with it, the blue king of the mountains jersey.

As he rode across the line in his rival’s wake, Lopez slammed the handlebars in anger. The youngster was in tears of disappointment after the stage when he found out that he was the new race leader.

More tears would follow once the reality of his pink achievement sunk in. Talk about a consolation prize.

Our tale of two Lopezes wasn’t quite complete until that man Tejeda crossed the line alongside Vincenzo Nibali over two minutes down on the vast majority of the other GC favourites. Nibali, the veteran Italian and two-time former Giro champion, was never going to be a realistic option for the general classification – but to see him sink so soon after Astana’s Plan A had been forced out was a bitter pill to swallow.

Astana-Qazaqstan were not the only team to have the carpet comprehensively pulled from under their feet on Tuesday. Jumbo-Visma saw Tom Dumoulin ship seven minutes after being distanced over eight kilometres from the summit, only for their Danish backup Tobias Foss to come home in the same group as Nibali. Now only if they had brought a sprinter who could help boost morale in the days to come – someone like Olav Kooij, who won’t race the Tour but who could have been competitive in such a weakened sprint field…

‘Ohhh’ – Dumoulin falls off pace on Etna as Giro hopes disintegrate

On the first summit finish of the race the old cliché ran true: it wasn’t a day that anyone won the 105th edition of the Giro, but a handful of riders certainly lost it.

With his namesake Miguel Angel Lopez now watching from the sidelines, Juanpe Lopez is almost guaranteed a decent run in pink – until, at least, the next mountain showdown at Blockhaus on Sunday.

“I don’t know how many days but for sure I will enjoy it day by day,” Lopez said in an emotional interview. “I will enjoy putting it on today, and tomorrow, and every stage that I have the jersey.”

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia ‘Hahaha… no’ – Kamna claims of ‘secret agreement’ on Etna dismissed 4 HOURS AGO