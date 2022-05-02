Mark Cavendish will ride at the Giro d'Italia this year after a nine-year hiatus.

Cavendish is one of the most successful riders in the history of the Corsa Rosa. He has won 15 stages in five appearances, taken home the points classification once and spent a total of four days in the iconic maglia rosa.

Michael Morkov has been drafted in to replace the injured Ilan van Wilder. Mauro Schmid, Pieter Serry, Bert Van Lerberghe and Mauri Vansevenan also form the roster.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl has amassed 26 stage victories with 14 different riders.

The team's sports director Davide Bramati said: “We go to the Giro d’Italia with a lot of motivation. We have a good team at the start, with Mark as our man for the flat.

"He has won a lot of stages at the Giro, and he can rely on many strong riders to support and guide him in the hectic bunch sprints.

"For the other stages, we’ll just take it one day at a time, fight for every opportunity and see what we can do.

"We know that it won’t be an easy three weeks, it never is, but we will try to do our best, because it’s in our nature."

'I knew straight away' - Cavendish on 'freak crash', doesn't expect to miss too much time

The Giro d'Italia gets underway on May 6 and finishes on May 29.

