Cycling

‘Out of nowhere!’ – Alberto Dainese stuns big hitters to win Stage 11 at Giro d’Italia

Anyone have Alberto Dainese down to win a stage at the Giro d’Italia? The Italian secured a shock win on Stage 11 to deny the more fancied Mark Cavendish, Arnaud Demare and Caleb Ewan. Cavendish eased up as it became clear there was no path to the front, with Fernando Gaviria looking the most likely winner before Dainese ripped through late on.

00:03:08, 8 minutes ago