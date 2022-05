Cycling

Richard Carapaz was 'nervous' and will be 'gutted' with sprint on Stage 16 at Giro d’Italia

Jai Hindley finished the strongest of the select group to grab valuable bonus seconds back on race leader Richard Carapaz on Stage 16. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:22, an hour ago