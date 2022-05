Cycling

Robbie McEwen & Adam Blythe: Yates can learn lessons from failed 2018 Giro campaign

Simon Yates can 'learn lessons' from his failed 2018 Giro d'Italia campaign where he led for much of the race before missing out to Chris Froome in the final three stages. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:56, 19 hours ago