‘Slow down’ – Cheeky fan asks riders to leave his Strava record alone on Stage 8 at Giro d’Italia

One fan was very worried about losing his KOM record on Strava when the Giro d'Italia rocked up in his neighbourhood, so he rocked up on the side of the road with a sign pleading with the peloton to "slow down".

00:00:12, an hour ago