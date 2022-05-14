One spectator was so concerned about losing his KOM record on Strava when the Giro d’Italia rolled into town that he rocked up with a sign pleading with the peloton to leave it alone.

The cheeky fan was pictured on the side of the road during the tear-up around Napoli on Saturday with a cardboard sign declaring: "Slow down, don’t take my KOM pls".

Unfortunately for him, race organisers decided to include the ascent to Lago Lucrino in Stage 8's mini circuit, meaning there were four opportunities for pro riders to dislodge him from the top of the Strava rankings.

With Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) both helping drive a frantic pace in the breakaway, his hopes seemed forlorn.

“Presumably that’s the current Strava record holder stood with that sign on the side of the road. I feel for you,” said Dan Lloyd on Eurosport commentary.

“I don’t think it will have gone the first time up but keep your fingers crossed for the final time up that climb because we could well see attacks, particularly from our breakaway.”

Robbie McEwen, a 12-time stage winner at the Giro, was thoroughly enjoying the fan’s sign.

“Well if his Strava KOM does get taken he’s going to join a long list of people it’s happened to whenever a pro race has come to town,” he said.

“You see the KOM list newly populated after the race when riders have uploaded their stats and it’s always great to see – I think it’s fantastic that riders upload to Strava.”

Van der Poel attacks alone… with 146km remaining!

