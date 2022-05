Cycling

'So controlled' - A breakdown of Mark Cavendish's breathtaking Stage 3 win

Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen analyse the finish of Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia and the strategy of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl to help Mark Cavendish take the victory. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:04:49, 18 hours ago