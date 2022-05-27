Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) has abandoned the Giro d'Italia on Stage 19 following a bout of gastroenteritis.

The Australian – competing in his last Grand Tour – was off the back of the main group with just over 100km to go, and the Ineos domestique tried to carry on but was unable to continue.

Ad

“So, so disappointing for Richie Porte,” said his compatriot Robbie McEwen on Eurosport commentary.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Stage 19 LIVE - Race enters Slovenia ahead of potential GC showdown after Porte quits 7 HOURS AGO

“When you are vomiting, you can’t hold anything in, in any direction, it is inevitable, but so, so disappointing,” he added.

Porte had been expected to fulfil a key role as team-mate Richard Carapaz attempted to defend his three-second lead over Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) in the general classification during the crucial mountainous stages 19 and 20.

“Well, that is a turn up to the books,” said Dan Lloyd when he spotted Porte struggling.

“Richie Porte, key lieutenant and domestique in the climbs in the high mountains for Richard Carapaz - race leader - has been distanced and you can only imagine that he has been sick.”

Bradley Wiggins in his roving role on the motorbike, would give further context, revealing that Porte had initially refused to abandon with the stomach issue.

“I just managed to catch a quick word with Richie,” began Wiggins

“And he shouted at me, gastro.

"So, he's got the two bob bits - he's been sick actually. I just watched him vomiting around the corner, so clearly Richie has fallen ill overnight.

"He just went past one of the team vans, and I actually thought he was going to abandon, but he's continuing on.

“I think that he's hoping that at some point he's going to be able to catch the grupetto and get through this stage.”

He would later abandon.

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia ‘Couldn’t be more exciting’ – The ‘massive mistake’ that left Cavendish et al disappointed 19 HOURS AGO