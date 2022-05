Cycling

'Some people want Fabio to go to the Tour, so I don't' - Mark Cavendish on chasing Merckx record

Mark Cavendish says there are a small number of people who don't want him to go to the Tour de France, as he faces a selection battle with team-mate Fabio Jakobsen. Cavendish was the first guest on our new podcast, The Breakdown, and spoke candidly with hosts Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford about the dynamic inside his team with fellow sprinter Jakobsen.

00:02:29, an hour ago