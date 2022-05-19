Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) won from an unlikely breakaway triumvirate to secure his first professional victory on Stage 12 at the Giro d’Italia.

Oldani held off Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) in the final sprint after Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) had ragged himself dry striking for home early without reward.

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) was marshalled across the finish by his team-mates to keep the pink jersey for another day, after initially appearing to be struggling on the longest stage from Parma to Genova.

Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco) were the day’s other big winners after the pair took back over eight minutes on the GC favourites, catapulting them towards the top 10.

