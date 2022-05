Cycling

‘Thankfully he stayed on his bike!’ – Tom Dumoulin nearly crashes into team car on Giro d’Italia Stage 7

Robbie McEwen described Stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia as a “day from hell" for non-climbers that could see the event "lose some riders", according to Sean Kelly. But one of its chief protagonists Tom Dumoulin nearly came a cropper for entirely different reasons when he nearly crashed into the Jumbo-Visma team car with 57km of the race to go.

00:00:19, 3 hours ago