‘That was a risk!’ - Andrea Vendrame nearly veers off as he launches attack at Giro d'Italia

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën Team) made a sly attack on Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia and nearly came unstuck.

00:01:01, 2 hours ago