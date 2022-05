Cycling

‘That’s what makes a big win… BIG’ – Breakaway gang on Biniam Girmay win at Giro d’Italia

Biniam Girmay is the first Black African rider to win a stage at a Grand Tour after fighting back from a wrong turning to win Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:41, 43 minutes ago