Mark Cavendish has opened up about his battle with depression, saying the illness is “misconstrued”.

Cavendish joined Orla Chennaoui and 2012 Olympic champion Greg Rutherford to help launch The Breakdown, Eurosport’s new podcast featuring conversations with sports stars and celebrities.

The Manx Missile is arguably the finest sprinter in history, with his palmarès boasting a joint-record 34 stage wins at the Tour de France and victories in the world championship road race and Milan-San Remo.

But the 36-year-old has faced physical and mental battles throughout his career. He was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus in 2017 as his performances declined, winning just one race on the road until his renaissance at Deceuninck Quick-Step (now Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) last year.

He was also diagnosed with depression in 2018 and opened up about the experience on The Breakdown, available to listen now on all good podcast platforms.

"The word depression is misconstrued in a way,” Cavendish said.

“Depression you just associate with being sad – and it’s not sad. The amount of times I’ve tried to paint a picture. But you can’t, there’s no picture to paint.

“You either don’t have any feelings at all or how you act or respond is completely irrational.

“It’s a chemical imbalance. It’s when you understand that’s something wrong, that’s when you can do [something about] it. The point I understood it was when I was actually diagnosed. It was just a medical professional saying this and then it made sense.”

Episode 1: Mark Cavendish on mental health, the Tour de France and rivalries

Cavendish has previously said that in the years leading up to his diagnosis, he did not believe in depression, telling the BBC he saw it as an “excuse”.

Speaking to The Breakdown, the sprinting great discussed his diagnosis.

“I said, 'I need to find out what’s wrong with me'. I thought I’d go and get told I still have Epstein–Barr virus, which I did, but at the same time they told me I had clinical depression.

“And then I was like ‘phwoah, OK now it’s a build-up to get your life back. We can remove the cycling bit, it’s a life I’ve got to get back first before I can work on being a cyclist again’.”

'They told me I had clinical depression' - Cavendish on mental health diagnosis

Cavendish also offered an insight into his mindset coming through the ranks as a youngster.

“I’m a realist at the end of the day. I’m not a dreamer,” he said.

“It’s why when I was younger you would come across as arrogant when you say, ‘I’ll win today, course I’ll win today’. I knew what I had put into it.

“But it’s only because you know how hard it’s been when the cameras aren’t rolling, that’s why you know you’re in a position that you’re going to win.”

